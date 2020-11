LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – The Dawson Foundation, in partnership with the Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church and the City of Lyndhurst, is sponsoring a turkey giveaway this weekend.

Saturday, November 21, starting at 11 a.m. there will be a drive-thru turkey distribution at Grace Tabernacle at 5020 Mayfield Rd. in Lyndhurst.

There will be one turkey per car, and it is a first come first served basis.

Turkeys will be distributed as long as supplies last.

