Dawson Foundation handing out hundreds of coats to keep kids warm this winter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A local charity is working to to keep children in the Cleveland area warm this winter season.

Wayne Dawson and his brother William were at Fairhill Partners Tuesday morning to pass out more than 200 winter coats.

All of the items are going to children who are being raised by their grandparents.

The effort was done through the Annie L. Dawson Foundation, which is a charity that the brothers established to help the community.

This is the fifth year the Dawson Foundation has worked with the Grandparent Organization. So far this year, they have delivered 325 coats to children through the city.

