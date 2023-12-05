CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8’s own Wayne Dawson is once again giving the gift of warmth this holiday season by delivering winter coats to children in need.

The Dawson Foundation is giving away coats for the 10th year.

The foundation is giving away 130 coats to single mothers at the University Hospitals Rainbow Ahuja Center for Women and Children on Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m.

The effort is done through the Annie L. Dawson Foundation, a charity created by brothers Wayne and William Dawson to help the community.

To learn more about the effort or donate a coat, click here.