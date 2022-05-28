CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of FOX 8’s own is continuing his mission to give back to deserving students here in Northeast Ohio.

Saturday morning, our own Wayne Dawson and his brother Judge Willian Dawson awarded 15 $1,000 scholarships to students on their way to earning college degrees.

The Annie L. Dawson Foundation began in 2007, giving away close to $100,000 so far.

Community leaders and sponsors also attended the reception after the check presentation, encouraging students to be successful, good leaders and to always have a passion to give back.

Congratulations, to all the students!