CLEVELAND, (WJW) – FOX 8’s own Wayne Dawson is helping to keep some people a little warmer this year.

The Dawson Foundation is giving 200 coats to the Rainbow Abuja Center for Women and Children at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The organization helps low-income single mothers and their children. It’s the second year the Dawson Foundation has helped the center.

The effort was done through the Annie L. Dawson Foundation, a charity that Wayne and his brother, William, created to help the community.

The Dawson Foundation has also given 400 coats to a group of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.