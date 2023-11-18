LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – The Dawson Foundation held its 5th annual turkey giveaway Saturday.

The Dawson Foundation teamed up with the Retail Merchants Association to hand out hundreds of turkeys and sides at Grace Tabernacle Church.

Despite the official start time of 10:30 a.m., individuals eager to secure a Thanksgiving meal arrived hours in advance, forming a long line that stretched outside the church premises.

Volunteers from the Dawson Foundation and Grace Tabernacle worked to ensure that everyone in the line received a turkey and all the trimmings.

