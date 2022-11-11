(WJW) – FOX 8’s own Wayne Dawson is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season by delivering winter coats to children in need.

Wayne and his brother William were at Fairhill Partners Friday morning to deliver 100 winter coats.

All the items are going to children who are being raised by their grandparents.

The effort was done through the Annie L. Dawson Foundation, a charity that Wayne and William created to help the community.

Their work is greatly appreciated by the grandmothers at Fairhill Partners.

This is the sixth year the Dawson Foundation has worked with the grandparent organization.

The Dawson family will make more stops over the next few weeks, dropping off a total of 400 coats to families across Northeast Ohio.