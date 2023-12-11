(WJW) — The Dawson Foundation was out over the weekend to support a very important cause in Northeast Ohio.

Wayne Dawson’s brother, Judge William Dawson, along with Wayne and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton, were at a holiday party at Fairhill Partners Saturday to give away free coats to kids in need.

It’s all for kids being raised by their grandparents.

It was the seventh year the Dawson Foundation attended the holiday party and coat giveaway. The kids also got to pick out hats and gloves to keep them warm this winter.