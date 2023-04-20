(WJW) – Several David’s Bridal locations in NE Ohio will likely close.

The news comes just days after reports that one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States filed for bankruptcy and announced a plan to cut at least 9,000 positions across the United States.

In a letter sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announcing upcoming layoffs, the company lists more than 900 locations where closures and/or mass layoffs are “likely” to occur. A dozen of the locations are in Ohio, including several in NE Ohio.

NE Ohio locations include:

Cleveland: 5445 Mayfield Road Lyndhurst, Ohio

North Olmsted: Towne Center: 25102 Brookpark Road Ste 168 North Olmsted, Ohio

Canton: Belden Park Crossings 5514 Dressler Road Canton, Ohio

Strongsville: 17982 Royalton Rd. Strongsville, Ohio

Akron: 3265 West Markert Street Suite 296B Fairlawn, Ohio

“It is uncertain whether the Company will be ceasing operations entirely or the closure will be limited to certain locations,” the company writes in its notice to ODJFS.

The company also says while a specific date for layoffs and closures is not yet known, it appears the process will be complete by August 11, 2023.

FOX 8 has reached out to David’s Bridal for comment and what steps customers should take.

