FOXBORO, MA – SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver David Patten #86 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 22, 2002 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 41-38 in overtime. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

(WJW) — David Patten, who won three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, passed away at the age of 47, ESPN reported Friday.

According to ESPN, Patten’s manager confirmed the news of the football player’s death, saying Patten died Thursday in South Carolina.

No additional details were immediately released.

Patten played for several teams over his career including the Cleveland Browns, where he was signed in 1999 and then again in 2009. He also played for the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints.

Several of Patten’s former teammates including Richard Seymour remembered him on social media Friday:

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief https://t.co/BjUo0Kwbi6 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) September 3, 2021

Patten announced his retirement from the NFL in 2010.