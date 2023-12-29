David Njoku celebrates playoffs clinch with young Browns fan in viral video

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A moment of celebration after Thursday night’s game is bringing joy to

Browns fans everywhere.

Tight end David Njoku celebrating with a young fan quickly went viral online.

“He just came up to me and signed my things. Then he grabbed my arms and he shook me and it was awesome,” said 11-year-old Aiden Reese of Jamestown, Ohio.

Aiden’s grandma, Linda Wheatley, gifted him the field seats.

“I’ve gone through a lot with my Browns. Raising my grandkids to be Browns fans, it’s not the easiest thing to do,” said Wheatley.

The two were front and center when the Browns beat the Jets Thursday night and clinched their spot in the playoffs.

“You couldn’t ask for a better outcome. Our Brownies won, they are in the playoffs and here comes ‘the Chief'” said Wheatley.

It was a celebration that quickly went viral. Video posted by Aiden’s mom racked up over a million views in less than 24 hours.

“It’s been crazy. All sorts of text messages, phone calls,” said Reese.

It was an unforgettable moment for both Aiden and Linda, a long time Browns Backer.

“It’s special for me as a “Maw Maw” because I want to do things with my grandkids to make memories. Memories are more important than buying them gifts,” said Wheatley.