Dave Grohl opens up about hearing loss, says he’s been reading lips for decades

(WJW) — After so many years playing loud, raucous music, Warren native and rock legend Dave Grohl recently admitted, that while it’s “not that bad,” he has some trouble hearing.

In an interview with Howard Stern last week, the Foo Fighters frontman was candid about his struggles with hearing, especially during the pandemic with everyone’s mouths covered by masks.

“I haven’t had [my ears] tested in a long time — I mean, I know what they’re gonna say,” the 53-year-old told Stern. “‘You have hearing damage tinnitus in your left ear, more so than your right ear.'”

The former Nirvana drummer said he’s been reading people’s lips for at least 20 years and has serious issues hearing people when they’re right next to him, especially in loud restaurants and other spaces.

“When someone comes up to me and they’re like [imitates noise], I’m like, ‘I’m a rock musician. I’m f—ing deaf, I can’t hear what you’re saying.'”

However, the artist — who was in Cleveland last fall being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time — says he has no problem hearing things on stage, thanks to a great sound mixer, and is also still very attuned to how music sounds in the studio.

Grohl is not the first rocker to mention hearing issues, plenty of other like Ozzy Osbourne and Neil Young have mentioned problems after many years of exposure to loud music.

Watch part of the Stern interview, which includes explicit language, right here.