Dave Chappelle ‘Untitled’ documentary screening coming to RMFH

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for “The Age of Spin” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Chappelle celebrated George Floyd’s life and ripped the media for the way it handled his death in a surprise Netflix special. The special was released Thursday and is streaming free on Netflix’s comedy YouTube channel. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Actor and comedian Dave Chappelle is screening his ‘untitled’ documentary across 10 arenas throughout the US, including one here in Cleveland.

This “experiment” that started in a neighbor’s cornfield during the pandemic grew into a socially-distanced live comedy show that serves as a model for the live entertainment industry.

The show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Sunday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

RMFH says this is a cell phone free event. When you get there that evening, you’ll place your phone in a locked pouch which you keep throughout the evening. If you need to use your phone, return to the distribution tent at the entrance.

Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will need to leave immediately.

Masks are strongly recommended at all times inside the FieldHouse.

Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, October 27 at 10 a.m.