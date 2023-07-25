[Editor’s Note: The video above is from 2022 and shows Dave Chappelle attacked by a man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle will bring a fall comedy run to Cleveland.

The tour that kicks off in New York City will begin in late August with a stop in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Field House on Friday, September 8.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, July 26.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com

It’s not clear yet how much tickets will cost. Ticket prices for an upcoming show in Ontario, California on August 2 cost about $150 for a pair.