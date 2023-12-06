**Related Video Above: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in 2022.**

(WJW) — Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle — who in recent years has made Yellow Springs, Ohio, his home — has announced a new special hitting Netflix soon.

Set for release on New Year’s Eve, a preview video for the stand-up special (which utilizes the one and only Morgan Freeman) declared that “Dave is back.”

This is Chappelle’s seventh special for the streaming service. He received blow back for his last one called “The Closer” in 2021, with some calling it “transphobic.” Despite a walk out by hundreds of employees, the company refused to take it down.

At the time, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos send out a memo, obtained by Variety, to employees explaining the company’s goal was to “entertain the world, which means programming for a diversity of tastes.”

“With ‘The Closer,’ we understand that the concern is not about offensive-to-some content but titles which could increase real world harm (such as further marginalizing already marginalized groups, hate, violence etc.) Last year, we heard similar concerns about 365 Days and violence against women. While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm,” Sarandos said in the memo.