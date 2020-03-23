Daughter of Dick Goddard gives update on how he’s doing, encourages others to reach out to loved ones

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dick Goddard’s daughter, Kimberly, took to Facebook on Sunday night to share an update on how our beloved former meteorologist is doing these days.

Many have asked given the current coronavirus pandemic here in the United States.

She said he is dealing with some post flu/pneumonia issues at the moment, which is why he wasn’t able to participate in the recorded video she posted. However, she noted that he is in stable condition and does not have the coronavirus.

“We are sending this message out to everyone wishing you and your family great health and continued peace. We are also encouraging everyone to reach out to their loved ones and friends, especially the elderly at this time,” she said in the video.

We miss Dick Goddard here at FOX 8 and wish him and his family the very best!