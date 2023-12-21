NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) – A woman in Tennessee surprised her dad this holiday season with a very sentimental Secret Santa gift.

A video post on TikTok by Lindsey Moore shows her dad opening a card and present from his daughter. In the video, Moore’s mother read the card aloud, telling the story of one of Moore’s “most vivid childhood memories.”

According to the letter to her dad, Moore said at the age of 7 or 8, she remembered her father selling his Dan Marino football card for some extra cash.

“Money was tight, so you were selling your most prized possession – at least what I viewed it as,’ Moore said. “I felt your sacrifice and it taught me that I would do whatever was necessary to ensure my future family never needed anything. It was a lesson that has stuck with me since that moment and taught me the value of the greater good.”

In the video, the screen reads, “I got my dad for Secret Santa. I’ve been waiting for this for 30 years.”

In the letter to her dad, she said she vowed to herself to buy the card back and gift it to him one day. This was finally the day.

“I will never be able to fully repay that debt. Seven-year-old me would be so elated to see that I finally fulfilled that promise I made to myself. Thank you for everything. I love you,” the card concluded.

Moore’s father opened his gift with tears in his eyes, before embracing his daughter with a huge hug.

Click here to watch the full video.