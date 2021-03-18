Dates set for special elections to fill Rep. Marcia Fudge’s seat

In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has scheduled primary and special elections needed to fill a vacant congressional seat.

Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Republican DeWine on Thursday set a primary for Fudge’s seat on Aug. 3 and a special election on Nov. 2. The district includes parts of Akron and Cleveland.

The winner of the November special election will take office immediately. Fudge had represented the district in the House since 2008. DeWine said a May primary wasn’t possible because of time needed to prepare absentee ballots.