COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has announced the dates for wild turkey hunting season.

Ohio’s 2022 youth wild turkey hunting season is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.

Following youth season, Ohio will be divided into two zones for turkey hunting.

The south zone opens to hunters on Saturday, April 23.

The northeast zone opens to hunters on Saturday, April 30.

The northeast zone includes Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties.



“The spring wild turkey hunting season is one of Ohio’s most exciting times to be afield, and we anticipate that 50,000 licensed hunters will participate this year,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “As a reminder, the 2022 spring season limit is one gobbler for all hunters.”

Ohio hunters harvest 14, 546 wild turkeys in the 2021 spring season.



The top 10 counties in 2021 were:

Columbiana (454)

Belmont (444)

Meigs (437)

Tuscarawas (417)

Jefferson (408)

Monroe (408)

Ashtabula (401)

Washington (398)

Guernsey (378)

Muskingum (373)

The upcoming youth-only turkey season is for those with a valid youth hunting license and turkey permit.

Youth hunters are required to be accompanied by a nonhunting adult, 18 years of age or older. Hunting hours during the two-day youth season are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

The spring hunting season limit is one bearded wild turkey.

A turkey is required to be checked no later than 11:30 p.m. on the day of harvest.