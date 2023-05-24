CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s I-X Center is set to host the Today’s Bride Cleveland Wedding Show on June 4, 2023.

The event will provide engaged couples with an opportunity to plan their dream wedding, as over 100 wedding vendors from Northeast Ohio will be available to connect with industry experts.

There will be on-trend displays, gowns, and tuxes on the runway and delicious food samples from local caterers and bakeries.

Courtesy: Today’s Bride Wedding Show

Couples can enter to win free giveaways and prizes and take advantage of show specials and discounts.

Tickets are available at the door for $15, but you can save $3 by purchasing online before heading to the door.

The Today’s Bride Wedding Show has been running for over 34 years.