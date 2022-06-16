CLEVELAND (WJW) – Pack up the sleigh on put on your best (or worst) ugly Christmas sweater! Great Lakes Brewing Company has announced this year’s plans for Christmas Ale in July.

It will be held at Progressive Field on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. as the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers. Fresh-brewed Christmas Ale will be on tape at the GLBC Beer Garden.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their holiday best. Free round-trip sleigh (shuttle) rides will be available that day at 6 p.m. and are free with the purchase of any brewpub or gift shop item.

Tickets are available here.

Click here for more information from Great Lakes Brewing Company.