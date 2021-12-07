Dashcam video shows police chase that ended in Solon crash that killed 85-year-old bystander

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Solon police released dashcam and bodycam video Tuesday related to a police pursuit last Friday that turned into a fatal crash. The crash led to the death of an 85-year old Chagrin Falls woman.

The videos released by the police department shows parts of the pursuit, but not the actual crash.

Solon police say an officer spotted a blue Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on Solon Road and learned it had been stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland on Dec. 2.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it took off. The pursuit continued into the neighboring village of Bentleyville and the city of Chagrin Falls. According to Solon police, the officer lost sight of the fleeing car and terminated the pursuit.

On one of the officer’s bodycam videos, you can hear him say that police in Bentleyville chased the car out of their jurisdiction and into Chagrin Falls. The vehicle turned back around and entered Solon again, apparently while being pursued by Bentleyville police.

Chagrin Falls police tell FOX 8 that their officers never turned on their sirens.

After re-entering Solon, an officer deployed stop sticks. Investigators say the car lost control and crashed into two other vehicles.

Two suspects, a 19-year-old Berea man and a 20-year-old Cleveland man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday evening, they had not been charged.

An 85-year-old Chagrin Falls woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Both drivers of the other two vehicles, a 37-year-old man from North Bloomfield in Trumbull County, and an 89-year-old Chagrin Falls man, were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Solon police say a loaded gun and marijuana was found in the stolen vehicle. Police are not releasing the names of the suspects until they are charged.