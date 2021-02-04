Dashcam video shows high-speed chase leading to arrest of man accused of kidnapping mother

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Newly-released dashcam video shows a high-speed pursuit as police rescue a woman they say was abducted by her own son. The incident prompted a state-wide alert and ended hours later about 30 miles from where the woman was taken.

Dashcam video from an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser shows officers from multiple departments helping Akron police track down 34-year-old David Clegg, accused of abducting his own 70-year-old mother.

“For a period of about two-plus hours, he and the victim were unaccounted for, so the Akron Police Department frantically used all the means at our disposal to try to locate both the suspect and the victim,” said Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

Akron police say around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man called 911 to say his son had abducted his wife.

“Just took off with her…100 miles an hour down the road…2009 red Kia,” the father tells a dispatcher.

“Reportedly, he was acting irrational, irate and presumed to be under some unknown influence of somethings…drugs or alcohol,” Lt. Miller explained.

The man says he and his wife were dropping off Clegg at the Courtesy Inn on West Market Street, where he temporarily lives. His father says for two hours, his son refused to get out of the car.

“I got out of the car to try to get him out and he jumped in the front seat and took off with the car…he’s screaming, he’s liable to kill her,” said the father.

Around 2:15 a.m., police spot the red Kia on U.S. Route 224 in Medina County and multiple police agencies join in, trying to get the driver to stop.

“It was a very lengthy chase, approximately, or slightly above, the 30 minute mark,” said Miller.

To end the pursuit, a Montville police officer throws out stop sticks to slow down the car.

Police say the car comes to a stop in York Township. Then, Clegg is arrested and his mother is rescued.

“She was found, obviously shaken up as anyone would be in a situation like that, but unharmed…she wasn’t injured and that’s the blessing there,” said Lt. Miller.

Summit County Jail records show Clegg is charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, abduction, willful fleeing, and theft.