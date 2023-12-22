CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Speeds topping 130 mph, a Dominion Energy truck caught in the middle, state troopers chasing a man across a busy highway, and much of it caught on tape.

One man is behind bars after a wild police chase in Stark County around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday when an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper tried to pull over a maroon pickup truck on U-S Route 62 eastbound in Canton.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck refused to stop and that’s when the pursuit began. Authorities identified the driver as 27-year-old Andrew Browns-Burkes of Navarre.

Dashcam video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the pickup recklessly passing cars on the shoulder weaving in and out of traffic.

Troopers say at one point, speeds topped 130 mph.

After about five minutes, the pickup slowed to turn onto Nickle Plate Avenue but the driver failed to negotiate the turn and slammed into a Dominion Energy truck stopped at the intersection.

Two people jumped out of the pickup and took off. The trooper jumps back in his cruiser and goes after them as they run through yards and fields. The trooper gets out and manages to catch up to the pair and orders them to stop.

“Stop or you’re gonna get tased, stop or you’re gonna get tased,” the trooper yells to the suspects. Not only do the suspects keep running, but the driver tries to cross busy Route 62.

One trooper deploys his taser, and the suspect falls to the ground but gets back up and crosses the busy highway. The troopers continue to chase him until the suspect finally stops and gives up.

The people inside the Dominion truck were not hurt and were able to drive away.

Browns-Burkes was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and felony charges of failure to comply.

The passenger in the pickup has not been apprehended.