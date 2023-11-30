RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The harrowing sight and sound of a multi-vehicle crash in Summit County during Tuesday’s snowstorm was caught on dash cam.

Even while first responders were on the scene the crashes kept happening.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was responding to a two-car spin-out when he saw a major crash unfold right in front of him.

Cars and trucks were sliding into each other on Interstate 271 in Richfied and the impacts of those vehicles could be heard loud and clear when more than a dozen cars and trucks spun out and crashed into each other.

Authorities said 15 people were injured, mostly minor injuries and none were life-threatening.