Dash camera video: Officer calms family while saving choking baby

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJW)– A Michigan police officer is being praised for saving the life of a 3-week-old baby who stopped breathing.

It happened Thursday night in Sterling Heights and the incident was caught on dash camera video.

The family handed the child, who choked while drinking her bottle, to Officer Cameron Maciejewski. Realizing her airway was blocked, the officer performed back thrusts. That’s when the infant coughed up the obstruction and started to cry, according to the police department.

“If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different. Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family,” Sterling Heights police said.

The fire department took the child to the hospital for evaluation.

