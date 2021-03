CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The driver of a minivan was hurt after crashing into a Cleveland fire truck.

It happened around 1 a.m.

The fire truck was blocking an accident on the interstate at I-90 eastbound at E. 152nd St. when the driver of the minivan hit the side of the truck.

EMS transported the minivan driver to the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt.

The fire truck was inspected and put back in service.