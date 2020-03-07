Dash cam video shows Orange Village police chasing after wanted felon who is still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE, Ohio (WJW) -- Police cruiser dash cams were rolling as the Orange Village Police Department arrived at a restaurant Monday night.

“We received a tip from the U.S. Marshal’s Office that one of their wanted felons that they were pursuing was at the Wasabi Steakhouse in our city,” said Det. Mike Debeljak.

Police say 29-year-old Diante Colthirst of Cleveland was wanted for multiple felonies.

Dash cam video shows Colthirst taking off in a green Ford Fusion as officers ordered him to stop. The police pursuit quickly escalated as the fugitive sped onto Interstate 271.

“When they were on the freeway, they were going 90-100 miles per hour. Traffic was light at the time,” said Debeljak.

The chase continued west onto I-480, as the suspect weaved in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

He eventually took the Lee Road exit and then led multiple police cruisers through several residential neighborhoods in Garfield Heights and then into Cleveland.

Dash cam shows Colthirst bail on his car at Way Avenue and East 100th Street and then take off on foot into backyards.

“Once he bailed on the car, Mr. Colthirst did not put it in park, so it went down an incline and struck one of my officer’s vehicles, causing minor damage to it,” said Debeljak.

Colthirst was last seen by Cleveland police at Sandusky Avenue and East 104th Street.

Meantime, Orange Police discovered a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun and several rounds of ammunition under his front seat.