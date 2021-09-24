Darker earlier: See when the next time sun will set after 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Along with sweater weather and pumpkin spice season, come shorter days and longer nights.

With the shortest day of the year, also known as the first day of winter, right around the corner – the days are quickly getting shorter – by nearly three minutes a day, that is!

Tonight will be the last night in 2021 we’ll see the sunset after 7:30 p.m.

The next time we’ll see the sunset after 8 p.m. is April 10, 2022, which will also be a season of rapid daylight improvement, by almost 3 minutes a day.

FOX 8s Meteorologist Bryan Shaw says if you want to see a great sunset, look for days where the sky is filled with cirrus clouds; the high, thin ones.

He says these make for the best sunrises and sunsets because the clouds aren’t so thick that they block the sun from sight but they do provide just enough surfaces for the sunlight to refract and show off purple and orange hues.

Bryan captured this sunset at an Indians game earlier this summer.

June 30, 2021 sunset just before 9 p.m. (FOX 8 Meteorologist Bryan Shaw)

If sunrises are more your thing, you won’t need to set your alarm too early to catch them each day. Starting on October 7, sunrises will be after 7:30 a.m. and they’ll stay that way until March 20, 2022.

We’ll all soon gain an extra hour of sleep with the “fall back” time change; clocks are set to roll back come Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.

The “spring forward” time change will come our way March 13, 2022.