BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Those shopping at the Heinen’s in Brecksville Saturday may have seen a familiar face in the aisles.

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was spotted at the store letting people known about his snack line called Darius’ Crunchland Chips.

Coming in three flavors, BBQ, salt and vinegar and sea salt, the chips officially came out in December and are distributed by PLB Sports and Entertainment out of Pittsburgh.

WJW photo

This is the same company that came up with fellow Cleveland athlete Nick Chubb’s cereal.

“I love snacking on chips, so I was really excited when I was offered the opportunity to have my own line of chips,” Garland said in a statement.

At just 23 years old, Garland continues to be a stand out on a young Cavs team prepping to head to the playoffs this year.

His chips can be found sold at Heinen’s and online.