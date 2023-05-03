(AP/WJW) – The Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain is being acquired by Darden Restaurants for about $715 million.

The original Ruth’s Chris Steak House was opened on New Orleans’s Broad Street in 1927.

The company has 154 locations worldwide, including 80 company-owned or -operated restaurants and 74 franchised restaurants.

The company, now based in Winter Park, Florida, suffered as most restaurants did during the pandemic, closing 23 restaurants in early 2020 when 230 workers were furloughed. The company bounced back within a year of the start of the pandemic.

“Ruth’s Chris is a strong and distinctive brand in the fine dining segment with an impressive history of delivering elevated dining experiences to their loyal guests,” said Darden CEO Rick Cardenas said Wednesday.

Darden Restaurants Inc. owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V’s.

Darden shares were flat Wednesday.

The deal is expected to close next month.

There are Ruth’s Chris locations in Columbus and Cincinnati.