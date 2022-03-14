Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert raises funds for 5 K9s

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ripepi Family announced a successful fundraiser from the inaugural Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert.

The charity event took place at Jacobs Pavilion in September 2021.

Danny Ripepi was killed in September 2020 on his way to work when a highway sign crashed on his vehicle and I-480.

The Ripepi family held the concert to give back to the community.

The goal was to raise funds for 4 police K-9s.

The concert raised enough money to purchase 5 police dogs for Northeast Ohio.

Here are the recipients:

Brunswick Police Department

Cleveland Division of Police

Euclid Police Department

MetroHealth Medical Center Police Department

Parma Heights Police Department

The family says planning is underway for the 2nd annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert for fall of this year.

The concert will raise funds for a charity recipient, soon-to-be-announced.