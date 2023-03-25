**Related Video Above: ‘Million-dollar baby!’ Hillary Swank shares ultrasound.**

(WJW) — For people who grew up watching Daniel Radcliffe as the main character in the “Harry Potter” films, it can be hard to think of him as a full-blown adult.

But the British actor, now 33, is not only continuing to embody beloved characters (as seen in the recent “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”) but has just announced he’s going to be a new dad.

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Radcliffe’s representative confirmed to People that he and longtime partner Erin Darke, 38, are expecting their first child together.

The pair met playing love interests in the 2013 film “Kill Your Darlings” and have since acted in multiple things together. Radcliffe previously told the outlet he and Darke are very happy together.

A due date has not been revealed.