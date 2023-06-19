(WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement.

The high risk of rip currents is in effect for Erie, Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties from 2 p.m. Monday afternoon through late evening.

According to the National Weather Service, wind and waves will cause currents to develop on the lake shore. The NMW writes, “Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.”

For today’s weather forecast, click here.