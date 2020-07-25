DANCECleveland’s Virtual Summer Dance Festival kicks off today

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It could be some time before Ohioans can safely get together and dance, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (although, as seen in the video above, Cleveland Ballet is back).

That’s why the Virtual Community Dance Festival, kicking off today, is bringing the moving and the grooving to the safety of peoples’ homes. Put on by DANCECleveland, the event runs through the week and is available to all.

“Although COVID 19 made it impossible to present our Summer Dance Festival in and around Playhouse Square, the virtual platform allows audiences to see dance from the best seat in the house-their house,” said Pam Young, Executive Director of DANCECleveland, in a press release. “For our 2020 Virtual Dance Festival, we will present more dance companies, have audience participation from around the world, and give everyone the opportunity to take a dance class in the privacy of their own homes.

Online passes are $40, but people are more than welcome to pay what they can.

Once dancers are registered, they’ll receive a special link to access all content throughout the week.

Exclusive content includes 10 online dance classes for all levels of dancers, fresh performances and also insights from various company artistic directors

Find online passes and more information right here.

