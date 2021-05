** Watch the video above for coverage on the storms in Port Clinton Friday **

DANBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Danbury Township fire department made multiple rescues today from the flooding that came with the storms along the shores of Lake Erie, Friday.

In a Facebook post, the department thanked the Rescue Marine for their assistance and also gave a shoutout to Margaretta, Sandusky and Huron fire departments for their back-up after receiving multiple reports of stranded people.

(Courtesy of Danbury Fire Department)