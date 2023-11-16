(WJW) – Dex Carvey, the son of actor and comedian Dana Carvey, has died, his father confirmed Thursday.

In a tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Saturday Night Live alumni said Dex died at age 32 from an accidental drug overdose Wednesday night.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Dana said in the post. “He was extremely talented at some many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately.”

The tribute went on to say that his eldest son was a beautiful person and they will miss him forever.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too,” the post read. “He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.”

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” the post concluded.

According to IMDB, Dex appeared with his dad in a few shorts and TV miniseries.