(WJW) – The first-ever double red chair on The Voice has been announced!

NBC revealed that Dan + Shay are the news judges on season 25 of The Voice.

The Grammy-winning country duo will now be a coaching duo alongside returning coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

Dan + Shay posted the announcement to their Instagram page with the caption, “So excited to announce that we will be joining @nbcthevoice in 2024 as the first coaching duo! 🤠🤠”

Season 25 will be the second season of judging in a row for Legend and McEntire. Chance the Rapper is also returning for his second season of The Voice after his first appearance in season 23.

Dan and Shay first appeared on The Voice as Blake Shelton’s battle advisors in season 20, but now they will have their very own team.