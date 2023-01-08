(WJW) — Damar Hamlin took to Instagram to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football.

A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption, “Gametime.”

It’s the second post of the day on Instagram showing support for his team.

Before the game started, Hamlin posted a hype video of his team arriving to the field with the caption, “It’s GameDay & There’s Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers… God Using Me In A Different Way Today! Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 3️⃣”

The young Buffalo Bills player also posted to Instagram Saturday evening, asking fans to, “Keep praying for me.”

After going into cardiac arrest during the early minutes of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old was able to talk and breathe on his own just yesterday, after the breathing tube was taken out.

