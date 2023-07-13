*Attached video: Damar Hamlin released from hospital

(WJW) – Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field in January, gave an emotional speech as he honored the first responders who saved his life at the ESPY Awards.

Hamlin, 25, collapsed during a game in Cincinnati on January 2 after suffering from cardiac arrest. That is when first responders acted quickly to save his life.

Wednesday at the ESPY Awards, Hamlin got emotional while presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service. You can see that touching moment in a video posted by ESPN on Twitter.

According to People before presenting the award, Hamilin said, “I didn’t wake up that morning in January thinking that I would need someone to save my life that day, and I doubt that the staff thought that they had to do what they did either. What I’ve taken away from what happened to me six and a half months ago, is that any of us at any given time are capable of doing something that’s incredible, in saving a life and living a life in service to others. It’s a blessing. It’s a responsibility. And it’s the very reason why you’re hearing my voice right now. Anyone could be a hero. These are mine.”

Hamlin broke down in tears while announcing the award and presenting it to Buffalo Bills’ head athletic trainer Nate Breske, who accepted the award on behalf of the rest of the training staff.

The Pat Tillman Award for Service is an annual award given to an individual or individuals who serve others in the legacy of Tillman, who died in Afghanistan after enlisting following the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to People.