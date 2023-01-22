(WJW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seen at his home stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team shared in a tweet.

It’s been three weeks since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

This marks the first time he’s been with his team on game day since he collapsed.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before last Sunday’s kickoff.

He was able to visit with his teammates at the Bills facility last Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11. Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram account of the reunion.

Although his journey has been remarkable, his marketing representative told AP that he still has a long road to recovery, still needing oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly.

Hamlin’s mother and little brother were also in attendance at Sunday’s game to show their love and support.