BUFFALO, New York (WJW) — Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, New York, according to an update from the Buffalo Bills Wednesday.

According to a statement from Critical Care Physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health Jamie Nadler, MD, Hamlin can continue his recovery at home.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Nadler said.

The young Buffalo Bills player went into cardiac arrest during the early minutes of a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.