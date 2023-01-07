**Related Video Above: Family advocates for preventive heart screenings in children after loss of teenage son.**
CINCINNATI (WJW) — Damar Hamlin is asking for continued prayers.
The young Buffalo Bills player, whose terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football brought all football fans together in solidarity, has taken to Instagram Saturday evening for the first time since the incident.
“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin said in the post. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road, keep praying for me!”
After going into cardiac arrest during the early minutes of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old was able to talk and breathe on his own just yesterday, after the breathing tube was taken out.
Doctors said there is still “significant progress he needs to make,” but that they are optimistic. He also reportedly talked to his teammates Friday morning, telling them “Love you boys.”
