**Related Video Above: Sleep habits that can add years to your life, study finds.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Actor Dakota Johnson has set the internet aflame after admitting she could easily sleep 14 hours straight.

Johnson made clear she’s “not functional” if she gets less than 10 hours and prefers to sleep more than that.

“I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time,” she recently told the Wall Street Journal. “It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my No. 1 priority in life.”

If that sounds like too much of a good thing, the Cleveland Clinic reports most adults ages 19 to 64 need between seven and nine hours of sleep. While there are always some who need a little less or a little more, it turns out it’s usually humans who are in the midst of growing (infants through teenagers) who require the most zzzz’s. (Find a helpful age chart right here.)

Dakota Johnson attends the premiere of “Daddio,” at the TIFF Bell Lightbox during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Toronto. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

On top of her sleep habits, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star said she likes to work out and meditate. In the past, Johnson’s been transparent about her challenges with depression, and in the Wall Street Journal article she said being mindful of taking care of her body has helped with her anxiety.

While oversleeping can be a sign of underlying health issues, Doctor of Psychology Michelle Drerup with the Cleveland Clinic said sleeping more than other people isn’t necessarily a problem, “unless your sleep habits are impacting your daily functioning.”

As with anything, it’s about knowing thyself.

Find helpful tips for healthy sleeping habits right here.