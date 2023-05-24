(WJW) – People who are fans of Dairy Queen’s cherry-dipped cones are in for a heartbreaker.

The news first broke on the TikTok account of a Dairy Queen in Michigan.

“Unfortunately, today I have some bad news, and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this. I don’t know when or if it’s returning, but Dairy Queen is discontinuing its cherry cone dip.”

FOX 8 reached out to the company for the scoop.

“At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued,” DQ said in a statement.

But hope is not lost.

“That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available.”

Stay tuned.