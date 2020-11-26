Daily coronavirus numbers for Ohio will not be released on Thanksgiving

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health will not release daily coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving, according to the department’s website.

According to the department’s website, the numbers will instead be released Friday.

Officials said the numbers released Wednesday were not complete, as thousands of reports are still under pending review.

As of Wednesday, there have been 382,743 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 10,835 cases reported today, along with a total of 6,274 deaths (including 156 additional fatalities reported Wednesday).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was at 25,486 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus was 42 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 51,161

Cuyahoga: 37,222

Hamilton: 30,493

Montgomery: 20,516

Lucas: 15,199

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 743

Franklin: 671

Lucas: 417

Hamilton: 372

Summit: 327

LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: