Dad worried Ohio man who received death sentence for daughters’ murders won’t be executed

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has found death penalty delays leading a father to wonder if he’ll ever see justice.

“I am beyond devastated,” said Brian Pifer. “I don’t even know how to begin to explain it.”

Pifer’s two daughters, Taylor and Kylie, and their mother Suzanne Taylor, along with another couple, Rogell John and Roberta Ray John, were all murdered by George Brinkman in 2017.

Taylor Pifer, 21, Kylie Pifer,18, and their mother, Suzanne Taylor, 45.

Brinkman was sentenced to death for the murders.

“He received five death sentences,” Pifer said. “But now with executions basically on hold, I wonder if he will ever be executed.”

Ohio has not conducted an execution since July 2018.

Governor Mike DeWine has delayed three remaining executions that were scheduled for this year saying there is no source for lethal injection drugs and state lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any other executions can take place.

“Governor DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans,” said Dan Tierney, press secretary for DeWine.

Pifer and Cuyahoga County prosecutors say they believe Brinkman deserves the death penalty.

“George Brinkman is a mass murderer” said Saleh Awadallah, an assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor.

“What the legislature is doing to the system here in Ohio really does a disservice to the victims.”

Pifer added that this week is National Crime Victims Right’s week and he thought it was a good time to bring the issue to light.

“We went through this grueling ordeal in an effort to seek justice,” Pifer said. “It seems now that the governor and the state legislature is ripping that away from us.”