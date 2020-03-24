Dad surprises 4-year-old with parade of FedEx trucks for birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW)-- One Northeast Ohio girl got a special surprise for her fourth birthday on Tuesday.

Ava's family was forced to cancel her birthday party because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak. Her dad Ian, who works at FedEx, found a new way to celebrate.

He led a parade of FedEx trucks down the family's street in Brook Park. Ava waved at the passing trucks, got a present from one of the workers and, of course, a hug from dad.

Happy birthday, Ava!