Dad charged in death of infant girl who choked on baby wipe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The father of an infant girl who died last year has been charged with reckless homicide after authorities say an autopsy determined that she choked on a baby wipe he stuck in her mouth.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Ledoux, of Powell, turned himself in Thursday, hours after the indictment was handed down.

It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney. His two-month-old daughter, Christina Ledoux, died Nov. 17 at a hospital, about an hour after authorities responded to a medical emergency call at a condo unit in Columbus. The death was deemed suspicious at the time, although further details were not disclosed then. Authorities haven’t said why Ledoux put the wipe in the child’s mouth.