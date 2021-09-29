Dad, 2 women get lengthy prison terms in Ohio boy’s ‘extreme abuse’ death

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and two women who pleaded guilty in what authorities called the “extreme abuse” death of the man’s 10-year-old son have all been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

Al-Mutahan McLean had pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 in Montgomery County court to murder, kidnapping, rape and child endangerment charges stemming from the December 2019 death of Takoda Collins.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 51 years to life in prison. McLean’s fiancée, Amanda Hinze, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison while her sister, Jennifer Ebert, got an eight-year term.

Both women, who lived in the home with McLean, had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.